Mounties seek second suspect after store robbed by men armed with machete, pepper spray

Police hope newly released surveillance photos from an armed robbery in Kentwood will help nab the suspect.

According to Red Deer RCMP, two men entered a Kentwood convenience store armed with pepper spray and a machete and demanded cash and cigarettes.

RCMP released surveillance photos on Wednesday of the second suspect from Tuesday’s robbery.

A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after the 8 a.m. incident, after he was tracked by Police Dog Services.

Police describe the second suspect as a skinny Caucasian man about 1.82 metres (six feet) tall. He wore a face covering and a hoodie, but shed the disguise as he fled from police through Edgar Industrial Park.

The 19-year-old has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.


