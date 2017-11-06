(Contributed photo).

MP Earl Dreeshen is seeking the Conservative mandate to run again in 2019 federal election

Conservative constituency association to decide by Dec. 15

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen wants to run for a fourth time as a Conservative candidate in the 2019 federal election.

Dreeshen announced on Monday he will again seek the Conservative nomination for this riding, saying, “It’s a great honour to serve and represent the people of Red Deer – Mountain View.”

The former teacher and farmer, who first became Red Deer MP in 2008, was returned to office with a resounding endorsement from the electorate in 2015. And Dreeshen believes he’s upheld the public’s trust by working hard on behalf of Central Albertans.

He wants to keep fighting the carbon tax the federal Liberals are imposing with help from Alberta’s New Democrats, calling it “a Draconian tax grab.”

He also wants to change the tide now flowing against Alberta’s pipelines because of shifting federal regulations, and vows to battle against the Liberals’ “arrogance and sense of entitlement.”

Dreeshen believes he’s made a positive difference by sitting on the Agriculture Committee that removed the Canadian Wheat Board monopoly and improved farmers’ competitiveness. He also introduced legislation that eventually strengthened the Criminal Code of Canada by increasing prison times.

New Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer appointed Dreeshen to the International Trade Committee to lead the party’s dealings on NAFTA and various trade files. “Canada, and especially Alberta, are faced with great uncertainly due to the trade mismanagement and continued failures of the Trudeau Liberal government,” said Dreeshen, who wants a continued opportunity to take Conservative platforms to Ottawa.

The local Conservative association is expected to make a decision on who its candidate will be on Dec. 15. So far, no one else has announced they want to run for the nomination.

Previous story
Concerns about possible supervised drug consumption site
Next story
Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Just Posted

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

Lacombe students share their eco-friendly bounty

Lacombe Composite High School students celebrated their harvest

MP Earl Dreeshen is seeking the Conservative mandate to run again in 2019 federal election

Conservative constituency association to decide by Dec. 15

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month