MP Earl Dreeshen to host a forun on proposed tax changes

MP for Red Deer - Mountain View will be at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer on Tuesday to discuss proposed tax changes with the public. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express

Experts on site to help understand what’s coming

Earl Dreeshen, MP for Red Deer — Mountain View will host a public discussion on the proposed tax changes for small businesses.

The proposed changes are coming from the federal government and will impact small businesses, farmers and other corporations.

On Tuesday tax accountants and tax lawyers will be on site to help explain the technical aspects of the proposed changes.

Dreeshen is inviting the public who might be affected to bring their comments, concerns and questions.

The event will be at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer between 1 and 3 p.m.

RSVP at earl.dreeshen.c1@parl.gc.ca.