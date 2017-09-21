Three election forums planned

Now that the candidates are official for the 2017 municipal election, all eyes turn to the three upcoming forums.

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce kicks things off with a two-hour forum for all municipal candidates at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

A diversity and inclusion forum for councillor candidates will be held Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Festival Hall (4214 58 St.). The Welcoming and Inclusive Community Network will host the event.

The Canadian Home Builders Association of Central Alberta will host a construction, land development and real estate industry forum at the Radisson Hotel (6500 67 St.) on Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Before those forums there is an informal meet and greet for union members with councillor and school trustee candidates on Oct. 3 at the Red Deer Legion (2810 Bremner Ave.) from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Red Deer Public School Board will host two meet and greets instead of a traditional forum.

School board candidates will first be at the Red Deer Farmers Market on Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A second meet and greet will be held at Don Campbell Elementary School (99 Irving Cres.) on Oct. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. Candidates will also answer select questions over the course of the election online at www.rdpsd.ab.ca.

There is no forum planned for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools at this time.

Red Deer Public Library will not host a forum for this election, but there will be information on candidates available at all three branches about the candidates.

The Red Deer Primary Care Network, which hosted a health forum last election, will not host one this year.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com