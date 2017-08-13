Music festival that was cancelled due to wildfire is back on for a final night

SALMO, B.C. — A weekend music festival in southern British Columbia that was cancelled due to an encroaching wildfire is now back on.

Organizers of the Shambhala Music Festival say in an email that damp, cool weather has downgraded the threat of the fire moving close to the Salmo River Ranch property where the event is held.

They say the decision follows hours of meetings on Sunday morning with the Regional District of Central Kootenay and other local government.

Sunday will be the final night for the festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The regional district had issued an evacuation alert Saturday morning after the BC Wildfire Service reported that flames had crossed the Salmo River and were heading toward Salmo, B.C.

Sunday’s email from the festival says the schedule of music might change, and that attendees should stay tuned for updates.