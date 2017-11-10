National Addictions Awareness Week in Central Alberta

Central Albertans will be able to talk about their mental health concerns and learn about local addictions services next week.

Alberta Health Services has partnered with organizations and community groups in Central Alberta to raise awareness of National Addictions Awareness Week.

Residents in Lacombe will also be able to drop off useless or expired medications for proper disposal next week.

The medication round up goes from Nov. 12 to 18. Residents can drop off medications at Rexall, Pharmasave, IDA, No Frills and Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Lacombe for proper disposal.

AHS will set up an information booth between Nov. 13 to 17 at the Addiction and Mental Health Office on 52 Street in Lacombe. Addiction councillors will be on site to answer any questions.

AHS is setting up display booths at various Central Alberta locations to raise awareness on local addiction services for National Addictions Awareness Week. Residents in Innisfail can check the booth at the Innisfail Medical Clinic.

Red Deerians get information at Community Health Centre at 49th Street, Red Deer Provincial Building’s first floor and at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Display booths will also be in place at Ponoka Mental Health office in Ponoka Rocky Mountain House Health Centre in Rocky Mountain House and Stettler Hospital and Care Centre and Stettler and District Family and Community Support Services in Stettler.

To find an AHS Addiction and Mental Health site near you, call Health Link at 811.


