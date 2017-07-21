Nerveless Nocks amaze since 1840

A woman stands in the middle of a small, round cage while two dirt bikes riding on the walls go zooming past her.

No, this isn’t describing a Hollywood movie, it’s describing the Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show, part of the Westerner Days Fair and Exposition in Red Deer.

The Nock family has been performing stunts since 1840, when they were Switzerland’s original circus. Eight generations later, the Nocks are still performing their “Thrill Shows” in the United States and Canada.

Of the three performers at Westerner Days, two were Nock family members, with the third joining the show just one year ago. Being able to come from a long line of daredevils is something Angelina Nock wears as a badge of pride, she said.

“There’s so much history in our family I thought if I didn’t do it I’d be so boring. It’s so exciting to do the shows we do,” she said.

Angelina Nock performed in her first show when she was 12, while her brother Cyrus Nock, who is also performing at Westerner Days, has been doing these stunts nearly his whole life, he said.

“I’m a stunt dude,” Cyrus Nock said. “I was born into it. I’ve been doing stunts since I was four.”

Angelina Nock got into the more dangerous stunts later on in life, she said.

“It wasn’t until I was 17 that I started doing the more dangerous stuff. I was a bit of a chicken compared to the rest of my family. Starting off I was terrified, but I really wanted to do it.”

Angelina and Cyrus Nock’s parents are elsewhere in North America performing.

The third member of the stunt team in Red Deer is Australian-born Brad Keogh.

“I feel happy I’m able to step in and learn all the stunts and to try to be able to do what these guys have been doing their whole lives.”

This is the first time the three have been able to put on a show in Red Deer.

“We love it, everyone is super friendly here. I find myself in situation where I was in the States people may be a lot more mean about things, but everyone is laid back up here,” Angelina Nock said.

The Nerveless Nock Thrill Show will run at 2:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Midway Boulevard beside the Grub Hub.

More information on the full 170-plus year history of the Nerveless Nocks can be found at www.nervelessnocks.com.