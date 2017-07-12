New art gallery opening at Red Deer’s Westerner Park

RDC student works are first to be shown in rotating exhibit space

Some works from the RDC student art collection, to be displayed in a new gallery at Westerner Park (photo contributed).

A new gallery that showcases local art is opening as a permanent fixture of Red Deer’s Westerner Park.

Since art and culture are important to this community, Westerner Park has committed to opening a gallery to display the original works of local artists on a rotating basis, throughout the year.

Ben Antifaff, CEO and general manager of Westerner Park, believes arts and culture are central to this city, so local artists should be supported by getting a space in which to show their talents to the public. The new gallery is an initiative of Westerner Park’s Arts and Culture Committee.

Some Red Deer College artists were selected as the first to have their creative output displayed in this new gallery, which is located between the Prairie and Stockmen’s Pavilions. Six pieces from RDC’s extensive student art collection have already been installed.

This art can be viewed when the gallery is unveiled next week during the Westerner Days fair.

“We are very proud of our students and embrace any chance to showcase their works,” said Jason Frizzell, dean of RDC’s School of Creative Arts.

In addition to the permanent new gallery, Westerner Park will also be displaying the work of another artist in temporary exhibit space in the 19th Street Market during Westerner Days. The artist, Jan Hawden-Paul, won a competition to have her work shown to fair-goers.