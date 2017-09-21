New candidate advocates for diversity

Bayo Nshombo Bayongwa has been a Red Deer resident for the past 11 years. He is running for city council.

A vote for Bayo Nshombo Bayongwa is a vote for diversity.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nshombo Bayongwa, 43, has lived in Red Deer for the past 11 years.

He knows moving to a new place isn’t easy, let alone moving to a new country. He said he wants all newcomers in the city to feel welcome and right at home. That includes not only Canadians who come to Red Deer, but also immigrants.

“I see people coming and leaving Red Deer,” said Nshombo Bayongwa. “They don’t find Red Deer to be their home.”

Nshombo Bayongwa said he believes he is a good fit because no one is talking about diversity in this election.

“I’m watching and they didn’t bring up the idea, so I hope they give me a chance to work towards it,” he said.

Currently a truck driver and formerly a cleaner, Nshombo Bayongwa said he knows politics is new to him and that excites him.

As a young family man himself, he wants to advocate for other families in the city, he said.

He is advocating for a reduction in crime, homelessness and supporting seniors in Red Deer. He supports lower taxes in the city.

He wants to give back to the community — just as the community helped him when he first came to Red Deer. The support he received from his friends in the city made him feel at home and that’s what he plans to do for other newcomers if appointed.

Nshombo Bayongwa said although he has his own priorities, he understands city council works as a team. He looks forward to working together with all council members, should he be elected.

