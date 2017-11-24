New columnist joining Advocate team

Sharlyn Carter is on a culinary adventure to find the stories, history and perhaps a bit of folklore found in locally crafted food and beverages. Join Sharlyn as she finds the familiar comfort in community as she connects us to the vibrant culinary growers, makers and shakers who are undoubtedly making Central Alberta a foodie hotspot. Follow this gypsy as she not only highlights food and beverage but also uncovers the homegrown artists creating works of art found at many local markets. Her passion is visual phenomena, particularly found in nature, the earthy and natural seen in a way that is enticing. And although a finely crafted cocktail hour may be the buzz, the focal point of community, cultural flavors and creative artisans will guide this bi-weekly food, beverage and lifestyle column.

Market Gypsy appears in the Advocate on Thursdays, starting November 30th.