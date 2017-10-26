New facts on Red Deer from Statistics Canada

Red Deer’s immigrant population has grown and shifted to include more new residents from the Philippines in the last five years according to the latest from Statistics Canada.

Data from 2016 showsed 35.6 per cent of the city’s 14,685 immigrants have come since 2011.

Of the 5,235 who arrived since 2011, a total of 2,900 came from the Philippines, 325 from the Ukraine, 270 from India, 175 from Syria and 100 from Nigeria.

Franklin Kutuadu, research and evaluation co-ordinator with the city, said the city used to see more immigrants from Western Europe.

Between 2011 and 2016, the city saw a 13 per cent increase in its Indigenous population compared to an 11 per cent increase in Red Deer’s overall population.

In 2016 there were 5,185 Indigenous people living in Red Deer who made up 5.3 per cent of the population. In 2011 they accounted for 5.2 per cent.

“This information overall provides us a lot of information in terms of how we go about planning programs and services as well as the integration of various populations within our community to make our community more rich and vibrant,” Kutuadu said.

Other 2016 data showed of the nearly 40,000 households in Red Deer there was a slight drop in home ownership to 65.7 per cent from 67.5 in 2011. The average value of homes climbed to $370,299 from $328,127 in 2011.

In 2016, 22 per cent of households spent over the affordability threshold of 30 per cent of their income on shelter-related costs.

But specifically among renters, there was a 5.4 per cent decline in those spending more than 30 per cent. In 2011 there were 43.3 per cent of renters over the threshold compared to 38 per cent in 2016.

The median household income in Red Deer rose 15 per cent to $85,794 in 2015 from $74,591 in 2005, a decade unscathed by recent drop in oil prices. During that same time the Canadian median rose 10 per cent to $70,336.

However the median individual income in Red Deer before taxes was lower than the Canadian median in 2015. In Red Deer it was $41,109 compared to $43,349 for Canadians.

“Although home ownership has remained steady or reduced slightly, at the same time there was a decline in the number of people who spent more than 30 per cent of their income on the cost of shelter,” Kutuadu said.

But 22 per cent of households are still spending more than 30 per cent of their income on shelter-related costs, he said.

“In my view there is good news, but there is still work to be done.”



