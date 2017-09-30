New Habitat for Humanity build in Red Deer

Lacombe’s Jancee Hawthorne and her daughter Keely at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer’s new build project on Saturday at the ReStore in North Red Deer. The two have been living in a home built by Habitat for Humanity for them since July. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

A new Habitat for Humanity project will be built in Red Deer.

On Saturday it was announced Habitat for Humanity Red Deer will build a duplex in the Aspen Ridge area in the southeast part of the city.

“We hope it’s the first of many more projects to come,” said Karen Vavrek, chief executive officer with Habitat for Humanity Red Deer. “There’s a great need for affordable housing in the city and we have many families who have applied – about 135 families are on our waitlist.”

In the organization’s 23 years, it has housed 33 families. Adding two more families to that list means a lot to Vavrek, she said.

“This next build will mark the 34th and 35 families that we will serve and we’re pretty excited about that,” said Vavrek.

It’s unknown when the groundbreaking will begin, but Vavrek said it can take up to 10 months between announcing a project and beginning construction.

The new duplex will be built on land bought from the city that was previously going to be used for a new fire hall.

One family from Lacombe that was housed by Habitat for Humanity Red Deer is ready to help build the new Red Deer home.

Jancee Hawthorne and her 15-year-old daughter Keely moved into their new home on July 14.

“We’ve rented for the last 25 years so this has been fantastic for us. It’s been a blessing and we love it,” Hawthorne said, who also has three older sons no longer living at home.

Owning a home makes Hawthorne and her daughter feel more confident, she said.

“We moved every year before. Now I’ll always know where my house is, my kids will always know where my house is and one day my grandbabies will know where my house is,” said Hawthorne

Hawthorne said it’s important to help people in need of a home.

“Everybody needs a place to live,” she said. “You need that stability … and I think when you’re building and helping all citizens, you’re building a tougher community.”

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer also celebrated Oct. 2’s World Habitat Day a little early on Saturday with a barbecue.

For more information on the local organization, visit www.habitatreddeer.ca.



