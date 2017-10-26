File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS A crew member walks toward the National Holocaust Monument before the official opening in Ottawa. Snowy days in the national capital could force the closure of the just opened National Holocaust Monument.

New National Holocaust Monument to close in winter to avoid damage

OTTAWA — The newly opened National Holocaust Monument will close for winter to avoid any damage that could be caused by the need to clear snow.

But the fact so much time and expense went into the soaring concrete structure just west of Parliament Hill, only to end up being closed for half the year, is raising questions about why the Liberal government can’t find a way to keep it open.

The monument was inaugurated September, nearly a decade after the idea of creating it was first raised in the House of Commons.

The National Capital Commission said it will close the monument in late fall, depending on when snow arrives, reopening it early in the spring.

“As is for most of NCC monuments, the National Holocaust Monument will be closed during winter as snow-clearing operations can damage the monument,” Cedric Pelletier said in an email.

The monument was initially designed to include a roof and a snow melting system, but both were removed to save money after consultations with the design team, Canadian Heritage and the National Holocaust Memorial Development Council, Pelletier said.

The council did not return a request for comment Thursday. They helped raise roughly half of the $9-million budget for the project, with the rest coming from the federal government.

Conservative MP Peter Kent accused the government of trying to save money by keeping the site closed.

“The death camps operated all year round,” he pointed out to Heritage Minister Melanie Joly during question period. “Why shouldn’t Canada’s commemoration?”

Joly suggested the Conservatives were the ones initially responsible for the issue.

“I’m surprised to hear these concerns coming from the Opposition as these conversations were initiated under their watch,” Joly said, but she said it was the NCC ultimately responsible.

Conservative Sen. Linda Frum accused the government of benign neglect of the project overall, pointing to the ”bungling” of the dedication plaque, which originally did not mention the Jewish people in its description of the atrocities carried out by Nazis during the Second World War.

The plaque is now being rewritten after an outcry.

Frum said she doesn’t want to politicize the monument, but she described the oversights to date as hurtful. ”Their hearts are not fully into this monument and what it’s there to do.”

The monument’s design is called “Landscape of Loss, Memory and Survival.” The triangles form a six-pointed Star of David when seen from above. As visitors walk through, each triangle provides a space for a particular theme of commemoration, including an interior room containing a flame of remembrance.

The flame will be turned off in the winter, though the monument itself will continue to be illuminated, Pelletier said.

“While we understand that there may be some concerns about the use of heavy snow-removal equipment on the site, surely there are ways to undertake snow removal and ensure access to this important historical and educational exhibit year-round,” said Shimon Koffler Fogel, chief executive officer of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

Previous story
Trump holding back some JFK files, others are out
Next story
WATCH: Central Alberta students get healthy

Just Posted

Blaming patients must stop say emergency doctors

Time to deal with bed shortages

New facts on Red Deer from Statistics Canada

Data looks at immigration, Indigenous people, housing and income

Red Deer Catholic Schools enrolment exceeds expectations

Exceeding enrolment expectations, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has become the third… Continue reading

Happy the rescue dog owes his life to caring Red Deer residents

Emmy Stuebing finally found her injured pet after six-week search

Canada’s energy regulator says demand for fossil fuels will max out in two years

OTTAWA — The National Energy Board says Canada’s addiction to fossil fuels… Continue reading

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month