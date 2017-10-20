New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a smoother ride starting Sunday.

If weather permits, newly constructed northbound lanes on Hwy 2 between Gaetz and Taylor Drive will be open to drivers Sunday.

This is part of the $100-million Hwy 2 and Gaetz Avenue interchange improvement project. The project is on time and on budget, said Bob McManus, assistant director of communications at Alberta Transportation.

Crews will make final preparations to open the new lanes Saturday.

In addition to the new lanes, drivers can access northbound Gaetz Avenue from Hwy 2 Sunday.

Reduced speed limits are in effect along Hwy 2 through this transition period and minor delays are expected. Motorists are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

Reduced speed limits will remain in effect through the construction zone day and night.

The multi-year project began last September to provide three lanes in each direction, which would accomodate for more traffic and improve safety by separating high and low speed traffic getting on and off the highway.

Construction for the project is expected to be complete by fall 2018.

More information is available at www.transportation.alberta.ca/5969.htm.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. community closes in mourning of three men who died in ice arena
Next story
Drug dealer alleging rights violated

Just Posted

Castor triple-murder trial resumes on Monday

Trial was delayed two weeks for two men accused of killing Castor-area family

Red Deer Royals are sending 1,000 letters to Trudeau

The band must pay for the last 20 per cent of fieldhouse costs

Central Alberta real estate market reflects Alberta’s slow recovery

Real estate markets will bounce back but incoming mortgage changes don’t help, say realtor groups

Lorinda Stewart recounts bargaining for her daughter’s life in new memoir

Amanda Lindhout’s mom will speak in Red Deer on Nov. 4

Red Deer photographer captures rare spirit bears

As part of a Canada 150 project he toured some parts of Canada

UPDATED: Look no further than Westerner Park for renovation ideas

Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show runs Friday to Sunday

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Owner of medical marijuana dispensaries challenges constitutionality of law

The law under which the owner of two medical marijuana dispensaries was… Continue reading

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

Watch: Gravel truck turns into wrong off-ramp at Highway 2 Ponoka

The new Highway 2 and Highway 53 intersection at Ponoka caused some confusion for one driver

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month