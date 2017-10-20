New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a smoother ride starting Sunday.

If weather permits, newly constructed northbound lanes on Hwy 2 between Gaetz and Taylor Drive will be open to drivers Sunday.

This is part of the $100-million Hwy 2 and Gaetz Avenue interchange improvement project. The project is on time and on budget, said Bob McManus, assistant director of communications at Alberta Transportation.

Crews will make final preparations to open the new lanes Saturday.

In addition to the new lanes, drivers can access northbound Gaetz Avenue from Hwy 2 Sunday.

Reduced speed limits are in effect along Hwy 2 through this transition period and minor delays are expected. Motorists are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

Reduced speed limits will remain in effect through the construction zone day and night.

The multi-year project began last September to provide three lanes in each direction, which would accomodate for more traffic and improve safety by separating high and low speed traffic getting on and off the highway.

Construction for the project is expected to be complete by fall 2018.

More information is available at www.transportation.alberta.ca/5969.htm.



