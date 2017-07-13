New ramp under construction for City Hall

A temporary wheelchair ramp has been installed on the west side of City Hall while work gets underway to replace the existing ramp. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

Work has begun on a project to replace the wheelchair ramp at City Hall.

Tara Lodewyk, the city’s director of planning services, said a temporary ramp was being put in place on the west side of the building on Thursday and demolition was to begin next week weather permitting.

“We’re hoping it will be done by the end of August,” Lodewyk said.

She said the surface of the ramp was deteriorating with rebar exposed in some spots. The new ramp, that will cost about $150,000, will have less of a slope so it will be a little longer, but it will look pretty much the same.

Two new accessible washrooms on the east side of the main floor of City Hall also opened for use on Thursday. The $83,000 project took about six weeks to complete.

“Before you would come into City Hall and if you needed an accessible washroom you had to go up to the second floor.”

There are now accessible washrooms on each floor of City Hall.

“It’s great for city council to be allocating funds to create a welcoming and inclusive City Hall that’s accessible for all ages and abilities in our community,” Lodewyk said.

szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com