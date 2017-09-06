New recreation grant program launched in Red Deer

Non-profit groups can access funding to enhance their ability to deliver recreation programs, services and events in Red Deer through the new Community Recreation Enhancement Grant program launched today.

“We recognize the important contribution made by non-profit recreation organizations that offer recreation opportunities and events in our community,” said Deb Comfort, Recreation’s Neighbourhood Facilities and Sport supervisor. “This micro grant program supports fitness, play, sport, activity and outdoor pursuits for Red Deerians.”

Applications will be accepted two times per year. Completed applications must be submitted prior to the deadlines of April 1 or October 1 of the funding year.

Visit www.reddeer.ca/RecreationGrants for more information and to access the application and reporting forms.