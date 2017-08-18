New school for the new school year

An aerial shot of Don Campbell Elementary school that opens this fall. Photo submitted

Red Deer public school students in the Ironstone and Vanier Woods areas will head off to the newly built Don Campbell Elementary school in Inglewood starting this fall.

The new facility is a colourful one-storey building that has a 500-student capacity with current enrolment numbers currently sitting around 350.

School principal Cam Pizzey is excited to welcome students into the new facility and start their new school year and has been busy over the summer getting supplies and furniture into the new building.

An open house in June welcomed about 600 people who were able to tour the new facility.

Teachers and support staff moving into the new school are transferring over from other schools within the school division.

The classrooms have various sized windows and the new school has three outdoor classrooms.

“It’s a very innovative design. We are pleased with the design of the school and the music room itself is a beautiful round space and well done acoustically,” said Bruce Buruma, Director of Community Relations at Red Deer Public Schools.

As exciting as the news is for the school division, it wasn’t easy getting here. There were many consultations with the school community to develop scenarios to suit everyone’s needs.

Other changes in the division include enhancing the Spanish Bilingual program due to its immense success.

“Grandview was a Kindergarten to Grade 5 school and students who were there, were going to go to Mountview School or to Barrie Wilson School,” explained Buruma.

Moving the Spanish bilingual program to Grandview means the program now serves Kindergarten to Grade 8 students. The school has also been renamed to Escuela Vista Grande.

A tender to replace the current Westpark Middle School and build a new facility is out and is scheduled to be completed by fall 2019. Director of facilities services Darren Skrepmyk confirmed it was not feasible to upgrade the current facility but build a new one altogether.

Some other changes at other schools within the division include new lighting in school gymnasiums and school exteriors.

Students at Gateway Christian School are in for a surprise come fall this year as well. Severe wind damage in June took down 75 trees and a storage building at the school. The school division did a cleanup of the area over the summer and students will now have green space where the trees used to be.

“It’s now a play area with grass,” said Skrepmyk.

