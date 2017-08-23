Mayor Tara Veer makes the Capstone announcement. Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff

Capstone at Riverlands is the new district in Red Deer

City released information on Wednesday morning

Red Deer has a new urban community.

Capstone at Riverlands will be one of three new districts to be redeveloped in greater downtown Red Deer.

The City of Red Deer made the announcement this morning near Carnival Cinemas.

More to come.

