New VP of academic and student experience at Olds College

Academic leadership and service to students will be the new focus for Olds College’s Debbie Thompson.

Thompson was named the new vice-president of academic and student experience and chief innovation officer on Monday.

“It’s an honour to be selected for the role,” she said. “I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to serving in this new role as we focus on student success, respond to the changing needs of our industries and maintain Old College’s excellent reputation for academic quality and integrity.”

After joining the college in 2014 as the dean of animal sciences and horticulture, Thompson served as the vice-president of student and support services. Prior to that, she worked in the K-12 system where she was recognized for her expertise in teaching and learning.

Thompson has a Master of Arts Degree in Leadership and Training from Royal Roads University and a Bachelor of Education Degrees from the University of Calgary.