New VP of development at Olds College

Patrick Machacek is the new vice-president of development at Olds College. (Contributed photo)

Patrick Machacek is set to become the new vice-president of development at Olds College.

In this role, Machacek will be the senior representative responsible for fundraising and government relations, and will oversee Olds College’s $40 million dollar Beyond Campaign.

“I am looking forward to joining the team at Olds College with the goal of continuing to build and strengthen this dynamic institution as it aspires to serve the needs of learners and employers throughout our province,” Machacek said.

Machacek was vice-president of major gifts at the University Hospital Foundation. He has led fundraising campaigns at NAIT and Norquest College and brings over 23 years of fund development experience to the role.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Lethbridge.

Stuart Cullum, Olds College president, said he’s delighted to have Machacek on board.

“I believe that Patrick will do a great job leading (the Beyond) Campaign to a successful finish that will see world-class facilities, programing and partnerships created for the benefit of our students,” Cullum said.

Machacek will begin his new role at Olds College Nov. 6.



