New wildfire burning west of Caroline, wildfires in Rocky Mountain House Forest Area continue

A new wildfire has started to burn in the West Country and a fire restriction has been put in place as the dry summer has turned some forests into tinderboxes.

Thursday evening, a new wildfire cropped up in the Rocky Mountain House Forest Area. It is located bout 8.3 km west of Burnstick Lake.

According to a release from Alberta Sustainable Resource Development, the fire is out-of-control and about 93 hectares in size. Sixteen firefighters, an airtanker and one helicopters are working to control and extinguish the fire. Twelve more firefighters are enroute to assist and there is no immediate threat to nearby communities.

About 50 per cent of the perimeter of around the fire is in “good shape.”

A fire restriction is in effect in the forest area. Only safe campfires are permitted in fire rings in designated campgrounds.

No open fires are allowed in the backcountry or random camping areas. All burning permits are suspended or cancelled.

Trails west of Nordegg are still closed as firefighters battle nearby wildfires. Coral Creek valley, White Rabbit Trail/Hummingbird and the area adjacent to Crescent falls are all closed to the public.

A 654 hectare fire is being held in the Coral Creek area, a 463 hectare fire is being held in the upper South Ram drainage, a 67 acre fire is being held near Crescent Falls and a 0.1 hectare fire is under control near Kootenay Plains.

The wildfire hazard in the area is very high.

Fire bans have been issued in Red Deer, Penhold, Blackfalds, Innisfail, Sylvan Lake, Half Moon Bay, Sunbreaker Cove, Norglenwald, Jarvis Bay, Birchcliff, Stettler, Stettler County Red Deer County and Lacombe County.

mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com