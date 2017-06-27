Newcomers invited to a day of sports fun

About 150 newcomers to Canada are expected out to the fifth annual Canadian Summer Sports Day at Eastview Estates Park on Friday.

Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosts the event to introduce people who are new to the country to some local summer sports and recreational activities available that can help them become more active in the community.

Children, youth and their families will have chance to play slo-pitch, volleyball, tennis, basketball, football, disc golf and lawn games with the help of volunteers.

Sports activities will run from 1 to 5 p.m. followed by a barbecue supper for all participants and volunteers.

The event is open to immigrant families in Red Deer and area. For more information or to register contact Central Alberta Refugee Effort by e-mailing info@care2centre.ca or calling 403-346-8818.

In the event of bad weather Canadian Summer Sports Day will be rescheduled.

Other partners in the event are the City of Red Deer and Tasty Bakery.

Eastview Estates Park is located at 120 Ellenwood Dr.