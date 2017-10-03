Newspaper carrier keep fit and work independently

Dave Townsend, 60, has been a newspaper carrier in Red Deer since November 2003. Photo by Mamta Lulla

Some days are smooth sailing while on other days newspaper carrier Dave Townsend reaches for coffee to do his deliveries.

Townsend, 60, has been a newspaper carrier since November 2003. During the National Newspaper Carrier Appreciation Week in October, newspaper carriers like him are recognized for the jobs they do before the sun rises.

He delivers Red Deer Advocate and Red Deer Express to Red Deerians five days a week.

He said he remembers one particular morning when he walked up to a residence, opened the mail box and walked out thinking why does he still have the paper in his hand?

“It was time for a coffee,” he said.

He wakes up around 2:30 a.m. in the mornings and finishes his job by 5:30 a.m., which gives him the rest of the day to do whatever he wants.

“This job frees up the rest of your day,” he said.

He likes that carriers work independently. He said he likes the fact that he can do his job at his own pace and it keeps him fit and active.

He remembers a time when he used to deliver papers in the evenings. Although, it only took him a month to get used to morning deliveries, he said he misses talking to residents.

As for how long he will continue to be a carrier, Townsend said, until he falls apart.

For those who may be considering a newspaper carrier’s job, he says, to be aware of your surrounding, to carry your phone in case of an emergency and dress for the weather.



