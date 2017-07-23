Next steps could be complicated for United Conservative Party, say some Red Deer supporters

Alberta’s two right-wing parties have united — now they must work together, which some supporters fear will be the hard part.

Red Deer City Councillor Buck Buchanan was pleased to see 95 per cent of voters from both Alberta Wildrose and the Progressive Conservatives supported unification at a weekend ballot in Red Deer.

He feels “it had to happen” to give candidates from the political right a chance in the next election against the Alberta NDP. But Buchanan feels casting a ‘Yes’ vote was just a good first step on what could be a thorny road ahead.

Mutual distrust still exists between liberal Conservatives and hard-right Wildrose supporters, which will be hard to reconcile, he added. And Buchanan feels image problems dog both parties.

“With the Conservative Party there’s cronyism, with the Wildrose, there’s the far-right element… (the sense of) negative craziness.”

Whoever’s elected new party leader — and both Wildrose leader Brian Jean and Alberta PC leader Jason Kenney are expected to run, along with other contenders — they must tackle these problems and promote inclusion, Buchanan added.

The leader needs to say, “‘Hey, we need you, if you have any ideas please stay and don’t run off and form something new.’”

Former Red Deer MLA Mary Anne Jablonski isn’t as concerned about inner-party division, since she noted an agreed-upon policy statement was released before the vote. She believes voters should have read it and decided whether they supported it before casting a ‘Yes’ ballot.

“I’m extremely pleased with the vote,” added Jablonski, who feels the people of Alberta “are more centrist than anything. Whether they want a centre-right party, or a centre-left party, or just a centre party, they will have to decide.”

Jablonski knows some members will feel alienated if their candidate doesn’t become party leader. Although she’s keeping an open mind, Jablonski is leaning towards supporting Jason Kenney, since she knows he’s experienced and dedicated.

The difficulty will be convincing Albertans that tough measures are needed to pay off the huge debt the NDP government is accruing, she said. ” I think I’ll be dead and gone before (its repaid), but I’m concerned for my children and grandchildren.”

Wildrose supporter Cory Litzenberger believe the strong ‘Yes’ vote sends a message both parties will be working hard to present a united front. As to whether the merger will take, he noted a blueprint already exists, with Preston Manning’s Reform Party becoming the Canadian Alliance and successfully merging with the federal Conservatives.

“In the end, we have more in common than we have differences,” he said, noting the shared goal of defeating the NDP.

