Nightly closures of Taylor Drive coming

A section of Taylor Drive will be closed for four nights starting Friday for work on the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

The section from 19 Street to south of the Highway 2/2A turn-off will be closed at night from July 14 to 17, weather permitting, and will reopen to traffic each morning.

Closures are required to protect motorists while construction crews place bridge girders onto the Hwy 2 bridges that will go over Taylor Drive.

Detours will be in place during for the night closures.

Motorists wanting to travel south on Taylor Drive will be re-routed to the Hwy 2 and 32nd Street interchange then back to the Hwy 2A turnoff. Those wanting to drive north on Taylor Drive from Hwy 2A will be detoured to the Hwy 2 and McKenzie Road interchange then back north on Hwy 2 to access Taylor Drive from 19 Street.

Detailed information and sketches showing the detour routes can be found on the project website at Hwy2Gaetz.com.

Speed limits on Hwy 2 will be reduced to 50 km per hour in the evenings, with intermittent traffic stoppages on the highway of up to five minutes while the girders are removed from the delivery trucks.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and drive safely through the construction zone.

Flatiron Construction Corp., on behalf of Alberta Transportation, would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience during these night closures.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.