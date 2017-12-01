“No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

The Alberta recession’s fingerprints were all over City of Red Deer’s 2018 capital budget.

Council trimmed, tweaked, shuffled and rescheduled to make the numbers work while ensuring the “needs” were addressed.

When the finely sharpened budget pencils were put down on Friday morning, council approved a $80.7-million capital budget — $29 million than originally projected.

“With Red Deer continuing to see the residual effects of slower growth in our community, we are focusing our investments towards projects and infrastructure that ensure our sustainability,” said Mayor Tara Veer on Friday morning following two full days of budget wrangling that began on Wednesday.

“We recognize the importance of keeping tax rates as low as possible for our citizens while the economy moves through a state of recovery.

“We will continue to advocate for Red Deer’s needs with the provincial and federal government.”

Much of the capital spending will focus on infrastructure replacement and upgrading. Roads, stormwater and sewage lines will be added or replaced, with some money set aside to upgrade sports fields and Bower Ponds.

