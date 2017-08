A plane attempting a takeoff from Lacombe Airport late Sunday afternoon crashed near the airport, but neither the pilot nor passenger were injured.

Lacombe Police Service said at about 5:30 p.m. it appeared that the plane encountered strong wind gusts and the pilot was forced to land the plane in a field about 182 metres east of the airport where wind gusts overturned the plane causing extensive damage.

Transportation Safety board will be investigating the incident.