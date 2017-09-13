No problem with RDPSD boundary changes, says superintendent

Stu Henry, Red Deer Public School Division superintendent, speaks at Wednesday’s board of trustees meeting, which was the first meeting of the 2017-18 school year. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

About 1,000 Red Deer students are learning in different elementary schools this year.

A new elementary school was added to the Red Deer Public Schools District this year in Inglewood – Don Campbell Elementary School. With the new school the board changed school boundaries, which put a number of students in different schools.

The district’s board of trustees gathered for its first meeting of the 2017-18 school year on Wednesday. After the meeting, Henry said students are getting settled into their new schools.

“Our boundary review right-sized all of our schools at the elementary level,” Henry said.

Henry said he hasn’t heard any complaints regarding the boundary change.

“We got a brand new school out of it, 350 kids started school there last week and we’re rolling now,” he said.

Another big change for the district was moving the Spanish bilingual program from Pines School to Grandview Elementary. Last year, the program had about 120 students.

By moving the bilingual program to Grandview, most English students at Grandview were amalgamated at Mountview School.

Henry said the district’s middle schools are “bursting at the seems,” and he hopes the government will grant the board a new middle school in the near future.

“That would necessitate us doing another boundary review, but it would be worth it just to get a little breathing room in the schools,” he said.

The district’s high schools “are getting very tight too,” Henry added.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com