Noisy vehicles targeted this summer

A crackdown on noisy vehicles saw more than 30 handed this summer out to din-creating drivers.

Red Deer RCMP and community peace officers handed out 20 excessive noise tickets from July 4 to Aug. 22.

A dozen drivers also got traffic vehicle notices requiring them to either fix their faulty mufflers or remove after-factory modifications designed to boost the bass of exhaust pipes.

Some of those tickets were the result of complaints from citizens that included a vehicle description and licence plate. Others were spotted — or should that be heard — by patrolling officers.

“RCMP regularly receive complaints about vehicle noise from citizens across the community, and modified mufflers are the biggest issue in creating excessive vehicle pollution,” says Red Deer RCMP’s Cpl. Karyn Kay.

“Drivers should be aware that they risk fines if their vehicle noise is in violation of traffic laws and City of Red Deer bylaws.”

Police warn drivers should not blow off warnings. Follow-ups will be made and if the noise has not been fixed drivers face a $233 fine and loss of four demerit points.

“Some vehicle noise is normal and to be expected in cities, but RCMP want to remind everyone that excessive noise is not acceptable,” Kay says.

“Your right to make noise ends at the point where it infringes on others’ ability to enjoy the outdoors or to get a decent night’s sleep.”

The Alberta Highway Traffic Act addresses vehicle noise.

•Section 61 (Vehicle Equipment Regulation) prohibits mufflers that create excessive noise or produce flames or sparks, prohibits widened exhaust outlets, and prohibits devices attached to exhaust systems or mufflers that increase vehicle noise. The fine is $155.

• Section 82 (Use of Highway and Rules of the Road Regulation) prohibits emitting loud and unnecessary noise from a vehicle or any part of it, whether the noise is caused by a modified muffler or by the driver operating the vehicle in a way that causes excessive noise, such as revving the engine at intersections, or squealing tires. The fine is $155.

• Section 87 (Use of Highway and Rules of the Road Regulation) prohibits driving a motor vehicle in a residential area in an unduly disturbing manner between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The fine is $155.

Party noise & penalties:

Other common noise complaints include loud music and parties. RCMP ticket these complaints through The City of Red Deer Community Standards Bylaw, Part 1 (Noise), which states that no person shall cause or permit any noise that annoys or disturbs the peace of any other person, or allow property that they own or control to be used so that noise from the property annoys or disturbs the peace of any other person.

•The fine for a first offence is $250, doubling for a second offence and tripling for third and subsequent offences. Habitual offenders may also be charged with Mischief under the Criminal Code.

RCMP will continue to enforce vehicular and other noise pollution throughout the year. Noise complaints should be reported to the RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575. It is not appropriate to call 911 for noise complaints; 911 is for emergencies only. RCMP require a vehicle description and license plate number in order to follow up with vehicular noise complaints.

For more information about noise pollution in Red Deer, go to www.reddeer.ca/noise.