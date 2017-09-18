It’s Nomination Day for Red Deer Civic Election

Voters get ready, candidates are lining up on their marks and prepared for the fall campaign.

It’s nomination day. Candidates have until 12 p.m. today to file their nomination papers at Red Deer City Hall and at city, town and county offices across the Central Alberta region.

After nomination papers are filed, the candidate field will be finalized. Last election, five people ran for mayor and 30 sought a seat on city council.

This time around, the city councillor field is full of incumbents with seven of the eight seeking another term. Paul Harris is the only councillor who decided not to seek an additional term.

It is also the deadline for nominations for people seeking terms on the Red Deer Public School Board and the Red Deer Regional Catholic School Board.

Three election forums are scheduled for October. The Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Westerner Park Harvest Centre, 4847A 19th St. The Labour Union Meet and Greet, hosted by the Red Deer and District Labour Council, will be held on Oct. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m., location to be announced. And the Construction, Land Development and Real Estate Industry Forum will be held on Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 6500 67th St.

Election day is Oct. 16.