Nominations for 2018 Women of Excellence Gala now being accepted

Lifetime Achievement award recipient Nora Styner of Red Deer gives her acceptance speech at the 10th Annual Women of Excellence Gala at the Sheraton on Wednesday. Styner also received the Athletic, Recreation and Fitness award. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Nominations for Red Deer & District Community Foundation’s 2018 Women of Excellence Gala are now open.

The 11th annual gala to honour exemplary women from across Central Alberta will be held on June 6 at Sheraton Red Deer.

To date more than 230 women have been recognized.

Women can be nominated in 11 categories including: Agriculture; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Athletics, Recreation and Fitness; Business and the Professions; Community Building; Education and Training; Entrepreneurship; Environment; Health and Wellness; Human Services; and Young Women of Excellence.

The nomination period has been extended to allow nominators to submit basic nominee information between September and the end of January. Letters of support and resumes can be submitted between February and April to give nominators more time to gather required paperwork.

Nomination forms can be found at www.rddcf.ca or by visiting foundation’s office at suite 203-4805 48th Street.

The Women of Excellence Gala is an annual fundraiser to support the future and development of communities through Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

For more detailed information about the nomination process or the foundation contact Kristine Bugayong at 403.341.6911.