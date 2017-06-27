Norglenwold looks to grow

Summer village is looking at annexing small areas from Red Deer County

Penhold is not the only community that is reaching out into Red Deer County.

Norglenwold is also planning a much more modest expansion.

County council approved a bid to increase the lakeside community by adding three new parcels of land to the south and west of the existing housing. The small areas are considered logical growth areas for the community.

“We’re looking for some growth and expansion but in a very measured way,” said Norglenwold Coun. Michael Dawe.

The areas chosen for expansion “reflect the realities on the ground,” he said.

There would be room and services available for up to 125 homes on two of the parcels.

Town of Sylvan Lake was recently approved for its own annexation and plans have been prepared for significant future residential growth.

“The summer village feels it can share in accommodating growth in a small way, yet in meaningful ways that will increase the diversity of housing forms and locations for future residents,” says the summer village’s annexation request.

Town of Penhold also recently got approval from Red Deer County to go ahead with a 1,300-acre annexation request to the province.