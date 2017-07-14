North Red Deer RCMP detachment closed Monday until 1 p.m.

The north Red Deer RCMP detachment in Red Deer will be closed to the public for a few hours on Monday while final renovation items are completed on the front counter customer service area.

RCMP will continue to work out of the north detachment located at 6592-58 Ave. as usual, and the front counter area will re-open to the public at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with police-related business on Monday is asked to please attend the downtown detachment at 4602 51 Ave. The downtown detachment customer service area opens at 8 am.