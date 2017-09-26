Northwest Olds Athletic Park gets new name, half-a-million dollars from local service club

With a half-a-million dollar donation, the Rotary Club of Olds will have its name put its stamp on the community’s athletic park project.

Over the next five years, the service club will donate $500,000 to the Northwest Olds Athletic Park starting with $50,000 immediately.

Because of the sizable donation, the athletic park will be named the Rotary Athletic Park of Olds. However, naming rights to the individual fields of the complex will still be considered through sponsorship and philanthropic donations.

Peter Premachuk, Rotary Club of Olds president, said in a release this contribution was well outside the norm for service clubs of their size.

“Our board and club wanted an impactful project for the youth of Olds,” he said. “We could not make this commitment without the continued support from the citizens of Olds and Mountain View County at our fundraisers. This facility is needed in our growing community and our donation is part of Rotary’s ongoing support to youth oriented programs in the area.”

The donation will be paid over the next five years and the funding will come from what the club raises at existing fundraising events such as their annual fall ball and spring golf tournament.

The town of Olds has committed $3 million of its 2017-18 budget towards the park. The park will feature soccer pitches, baseball and softball diamonds and should be completed by summer 2018.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter