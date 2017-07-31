Nothing worse than when a politician thinks they’re irreplaceable: Christy Clark

Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark says she thought about quitting as leader of her party a few times since the election night and feels her departure will give the Liberal party a chance to renew itself.

Clark told reporters today there’s nothing worse than a politician who doesn’t know when it’s time to go because they feel like they are irreplaceable.

She says the timing is good for both her and her party, because she doesn’t believe there will be an election in the fall.

Her son Hamish stood by her during the news conference and he says it’s going to be fun having his mom back, adding they have already purchased tickets to the theatre.

Clark’s resignation is effective Friday, and she will also be giving up her seat in the legislature.

She says she has no immediate job plans but would like to get some gardening done and adds she doesn’t anticipate going back to politics.