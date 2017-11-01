Nova Scotia minister headed to Washington amid growing concern over NAFTA talks

Nova Scotia’s trade minister is warning that one of the province’s largest employers is under threat if Donald Trump’s proposed changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement are adopted.

Michelin has three tire plants in the province, and provides well-paying jobs to more than 3,000 people.

Geoff MacLellan is on his way to Washington, D.C., today to stress the importance of the province’s trading relationships with American companies.

In an interview, MacLellan at first told The Canadian Press that if the protectionist trade demands made by the U.S. president are adopted, Michelin’s operations in Nova Scotia and the United States would be shut down and moved to Europe.

However, the trade minister later backed away from the dire prediction, saying a “significant impact” was likely, but he said it could take some time for that to happen.

MacLellan says three states — Illinois, Maryland and Texas — are big buyers of Michelin tires.

The Trump administration is demanding a five-year termination clause allowing easy cancellation of the agreement; tougher Buy American rules; auto-parts requirements the industry calls impossible to meet; and a gutting of the dispute mechanisms that enforce NAFTA.

Previous story
New Brunswick sets 19 as the minimum age for marijuana consumption
Next story
Ponoka highway cleared after collision

Just Posted

Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

Winter has abruptly arrived in Central Alberta — and it’s expected to be a cold one

RCMP warns motorists to drive slower, watch for ice

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in at Alberta Energy Regulator office

Multiple computers were stolen

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Snowfall warning in effect for Nordegg

Five to 10 centimetres of snow expected

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month