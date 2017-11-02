Photo via Wiki Commons

Nova Scotia mother with mild intellectual disability denied custody of son

SYDNEY, N.S. — A mother with a mild intellectual disability has lost custody of her 18-month-old son after a Nova Scotia judge found she does not have the capacity to parent the child.

Nova Scotia’s Community Services Department has been caring for the child since shortly after he was born and earlier this year sought a permanent care order because of protection concerns.

The 40-year-old mother opposed the order, arguing that she sincerely loves her son and that her mild intellectual disability is not a risk to his safety.

In a written decision, Justice Theresa Forgeron of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney found the child would be at a “substantial risk of harm” in his mother’s care because she cannot adequately supervise and protect him.

Forgeron says a parental capacity assessment found the mother’s mild intellectual disability negatively impacts on her parenting abilities, and although she would meet her son’s basic needs, she would have difficulty solving the “novel” problems that will inevitably arise as the child matures.

The decision says the woman does not have the capacity to parent on her own, and would require a supportive network to safely parent the child, which she does not have.

It says the woman also lacks insight, noting the child’s father has an extensive child protection history involving substance abuse and violence and that the mother had previously refused to dissociate with him.

Previous story
Remains found on B.C. farm property identified as missing woman Traci Genereaux
Next story
Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just Posted

Red Deer Catholic Regional School division buses cancelled in Rocky Mountain House

Schools are open but bus service cancelled

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and… Continue reading

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month