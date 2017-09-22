Nursery golf course hopes to add RV campground

An RV campground with 32 sites proposed for golf course near Lacombe

Nursery Golf Course and Country Club is looking to diversify.

An application has been made to Lacombe County for rezoning to allow for a 31-site RV campground where the driving range now sits. A 1,944-square-foot washroom and shower facility for campers with seasonal caretaker suite are also planned at the 18-hole golf course just north of Lacombe west of Hwy 2.

The developer plans to build a sewage treatment mound northeast of the proposed RV park. Each lot would have a service stub for sewage, says a planning report to county council.

Water for the development will be provided by a well drilled this year. A hydrogeological assessment “determined the RV park will have no discernible impacts on surrounding water users of the aquifer,” says the county report.

A public open house has been set for Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. in the golf course pro shop.



