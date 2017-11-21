Nutrition program continues to fuel students

A successful nutrition program at Fairview Elementary School is taking it to the next level by teaching students and parents about nutrition and activity.

“What we’re trying to do now this year is the education behind nutritious choices and being active and doing things that are really healthy,” said principal Kim Walker.

Last November Red Deer Public Schools was one of 14 jurisdictions, based on greatest need determined by socio-economic status data, to be part of a $3.5-million provincial nutrition pilot project to provide free, healthy meals to students.

The nutrition program will be expanded to every school board across Alberta for the 2017-18 school year.

Fairview principal Kim Walker the pilot was “fantastic, fantastic, fantastic” but since September its been modified based on feedback from families and staff.

During the pilot breakfast and lunch, that met cultural and religious diversity and special dietary needs, was served to 230 students each day.

Now students can access a nutritious grab and go snack like fruit, yogurt, granola bars and milk when they arrive instead of a full breakfast. The school found out that students didn’t want to wait until class to eat breakfast and providing the meal reduced time to teach.

“There is access to it universally for everybody, but it’s not like a sit down meal.”

Lunch is still provided, but with more meal variety.

“The smoothie days and try-something-new-on-your-toast Tuesdays are hits. They are hits with every grade level. There are picky eaters among everyone but hopefully this is an opportunity for them just to try something new that’s more nutritious.”

She said the English as a second language class take part in making the drinks and creating recipes. The low-cost recipes are available to parents.

The most popular menu item so far has been a boiled egg with cheese and cracker stacks.

“Kids can build a cheese and cracker house and can eat it. They also love to draw designs on the egg and then crack it open and eat it,” Walker shared with a laugh.

She said meal time in class provides an opportunity for teachers to talk about nutrition.

“When you come together to eat together, you’re talking about healthy choices and you’re talking about food. Our teachers have the ability to have those powerful conversations and impact habits.”

Walker said having food accessible is impacting students. In some cases students worry about food when their families are struggling to provide.

“They’re taking snacks for home time. Their pockets are full. And even in the morning they are saying can I have another piece of fruit.”

She said it’s hard for a child to say they have a headache because they’re hungry.

“I think it is impacting kids’ ability to focus, to engage and to really participate in learning.”



