O’Chiese First Nation woman facing drug charges

An O’Chiese First Nation woman is facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP pulled her vehicle over on Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said an officer pulled a vehicle over after recognizing the woman driving as having many previous driving-while-disqualified convictions.

During the police stop, police allege the driver was found with numerous different types of prescription drugs and illegal narcotics.

“The investigation revealed the driver had allegedly been trafficking drugs prior to the police stop and has been previously convicted of drug trafficking.”

A 47-year-old woman has been charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified among other serious charges.

Rocky RCMP have been working with communities and the Clearwater Police Advisory Committee to create a strategic plan to tackle the local drug problem.

“In the last week, Rocky Mountain House RCMP have charged five different individuals with possession of illegal drugs and/or drug trafficking,” say police in a news release.

