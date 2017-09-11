O’Chiese First Nation woman to be sentenced in death of man in 2014

Victim died of knife wound to the chest at O’Chiese First Nation.

Sentencing has been delayed again for an O’Chiese woman who stabbed a man to death in 2014.

Sherilyn Kyrene Beaverbones, 21, was found guilty in January of manslaughter, assault causing bodily harm and mischief.

Beaverbones was to be sentenced in May but the date was moved ahead to July because of some “administrative issues” involving her lawyer.

Her case was back in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday. The court heard that all of the unspecified administrative matters issues have been resolved and Beaverbones is now scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21 in Red Deer.

The woman was originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kieron Dale Beaverbones, 20. The two Beaverbones are not closely related.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responding to a disturbance call on the reserve found two people injured about 1:15 a.m. on April 7, 2014. Kieron Beaverbones died at the scene of a stab wound to the upper chest.

The other person was treated at Rocky Mountain Hospital.

pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com