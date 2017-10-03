Meet the Red Deer Catholic Regional school candidates

Meet the candidates running to become part of the Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division.

The teachers of Red Deer Catholic Schools ATA Local #80 have arranged an informal meet and greet on Oct. 5 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The informal event will take place at Quality Inn and Conference Centre at 7150-50 Avenue in Red Deer.

The public can read more about candidates on ATA’s website. The organization has sent out a questionnaire to all candidates. Answers will be posted on their website at atalocal80.ca later this week.