October snowfall closes schools east of Red Deer

The poor weather and road conditions have led to the first snow day of the school year for the Clearview Public School District.

Schools in the district will not accept students on Tuesday due to “unpredictable road conditions and weather conditions.” Only schools in the Town of Stettler will accept students.

The only school buses operating on Tuesday, Oct. 3 are the Stettler in-town buses.

The district includes schools in Big Valley, Botha, Donalda, Byemoor, Coronation, Erskine and Castor.



