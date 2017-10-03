October snowfall closes schools east of Red Deer

Schools in Big Valley, Botha, Donalda, Coronation closed

The poor weather and road conditions have led to the first snow day of the school year for the Clearview Public School District.

Schools in the district will not accept students on Tuesday due to “unpredictable road conditions and weather conditions.” Only schools in the Town of Stettler will accept students.

The only school buses operating on Tuesday, Oct. 3 are the Stettler in-town buses.

The district includes schools in Big Valley, Botha, Donalda, Byemoor, Coronation, Erskine and Castor.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month