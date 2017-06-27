Official winners for Black Press Canada 150 contest

Black Press readers enjoying dozens of prizes including trips, tickets, cash and more

Here is the complete list of all the winners for the Canada 150 contest run over the past few months in the Advocate:

Grand prize – Great Canadian Getaway Trip for two from Vancouver to Halifax, Nova Scotia sponsored by Travel Best Bets, Travel Brands and Air Canada. The prize includes five nights accommodation, airfare and $1,000 spending money. Winner: K.Bertrand, Chilliwack, BC

Fraser Way RV: One week RV rental, $500 groceries, $100 gas. Sponsored by Fraser Way RV. b S. Cleland, Union Bay, Vancouver Island, BC

Three-day weekend or four day mid-week (2017 season) 24 sleeper, Genesis 66 Waterway Houseboat Trip. Sponsored by Waterway Houseboats. Winner: K. Brookes, Langley, BC

More winners:

Tickets to Coldplay BC Place Stadium Vancouver Sept. 29/17 L. Cochrane, Duncan, BC

Tickets to Bruno Mars Rogers Arena Vancouver – July 26/17 G. Dube, Fernie, BC

Tickets to BC Lions (Date TBA): M. Deadmarsh, Kelowna, BC, G. Wiltse, Kelowna BC, J. Forsyth, Maple Ridge, BC

Tickets to Vancouver Giants (Date TBA): P. Selby, New Westminster, BC, M. Watt, North Vancouver, BC, N. Borkowski, Surrey, BC

Two return helicopter trip fares from Vancouver to Victoria by Helijet, K. Reid, Sidney, BC

Prospera Credit Union Cash Giveaways $150: E. Burnett, Kelowna, BC, A. Baumfield, Agassiz, BC, W. Mott, Trail, BC, B. Vanbeers, Vancouver, BC, D. Hill, Cranbrook, BC, S. Lau, Victoria, BC, J. Ens, Abbotsford, BC, R. Davidson, Coquitlam, BC, S. Emro, Delta, BC, P. Scott, Surrey, BC

Two Night Getaway – Ramada Kelowna and four Green Fees at Gallagher’s Canyon: D. Coulas, Hope, BC

Two Night Getaway – St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino, Cranbrook: S. Casey, Lumby, BC

Two Night Getaway – The Beach Club Resort, Parksville: N. Atleo, Nanaimo, BC

Two Night Getaway – Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria: R. Fenton, Prince Rupert, BC

Two Night Getaway – Fairmont Express Victoria, incl. dinner for two: S. Nelson, Quesnel, BC

Two Night Getaway – Union Club, Victoria: J.Beal, Red Deer, AB