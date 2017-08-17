Officials continue to look for missing boater’s body

Four boats are looking for a 43-year-old man’s body

The man who went missing on Sylvan Lake and is presumed dead by the RCMP did not have a flotation device when the boat capsized.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott confirmed police believe the other three boaters including a 10-year-old child had flotation devices. The 43-year-old man went missing Sunday around 4 p.m. after a storm hit the lake.

Efforts continued Thursday to look for the missing man’s body.

The rescue team includes four boats with two Sylvan Lake RCMP officers, two Sylvan Lake Fire Department officials, two Alberta Parks conservation officers and four Red Deer county officials.

Scott confirmed efforts will continue until all avenues have been exhausted to look for the missing boater’s body.

The RCMP are hopeful in their rescue mission that started since the man went missing and have continued for most of the week.

The boat was overturned and all four occupants were thrown into the lake when the boat capsized. The other three individuals on the boat managed to swim ashore.

The names of those involved will not be released by the RCMP.