Oilfield trucking company in Red Deer County gets expansion approved

After quelling some of Red Deer County Council’s concerns, the growth of a family-run oilfield trucking company was approved.

Daryl Bramall, who runs the home-based Bramall Oilfield Hauling, addressed the concerns of members of the municipal planning commission Tuesday morning. He wants to grow his business, located south west of Sylvan Lake.

At the centre of the concern was the size of the operation and the use of Range Road 24 as the main access road for the company’s vehicles.

County administration had suggested the commission deny the development permit, due to the number of vehicles. Under regulations, the maximum number of vehicles permitted is four.

The business is on the same property as Bramall’s home.

Bramall said that while there would be 10 trucks, nine large and one pickup, only three would leave the compound on an average day. He said they would travel on Range Road 24 at 50 km/h, and the speed would be monitored by GPS.

As well, the vehicles would be sheltered from view by anyone not on the property because of mature vegetation.

Coun. Richard Lorenz expressed specific concern about one part of Range Road 24 that was soft and could be damaged by heavy vehicles traveling on it consistently. The applicant will enter into a development agreement with the county and is responsible for road damages and dust control.

County Mayor Jim Wood said the approval is temporary, it has a five-year lifespan, and should issued arrive the permit can be revoked.

The County did receive a letter signed by five neighbours expressing concerns about the development. They were concerned with the larger than normal trucks, dust control and noise. They said the business belongs in an industrial yard, not in a rural setting.

“A lot of the work is offsite,” said Lorenz. “It’s really just storage for the trucks.”

Commission members decided the economic benefit of this type of business was also important.

“I think we have to support our businesses at this time,” said Coun. Christine Moore.

mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com