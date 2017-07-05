Olds bank ATM hit on Canada Day long weekend

A bank in Olds was broken into on Monday and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the ATM.

Olds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a break and enter to the CIBC.

At approximately 4 a.m., RCMP were dispatched to an alarm at the CIBC in Mountain View Plaza. The investigation revealed that the suspects broke into a neighbouring business in order to gain access to the bank. Once inside, cash was stolen from the ATM.

Olds RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone that has information about this crime to contact the Olds RCMP detachment at 403-556-3323.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how).