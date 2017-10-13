Olds College part of consortium seeking funding

An agricultural innovation consortium that includes Olds College has been shortlisted to make its pitch for a piece of a $950-million federal fund.

Olds College is one of 53 partners in the Smart Agri-Food Supercluster, which is focused on creating value by removing barriers in field systems that span the value chain from input providers to growers, processors, grocers and the public.

The consortium’s members represent industry, academia, growers and government.

“We are honoured and very excited to be selected to submit full application,” says Olds College president Stuart Cullum. “Our goal is to accelerate agri-food innovation efforts through a unique collaboration framework,” says Cullum.

The Smart Agri-Food Supercluster secretariat will be housed at Olds College and encompasses partners from across Canada.

“Through strategic investment, the Supercluster will help position Canada as an agriculture leader creating new jobs, investment and enhancing market access for the ag sector, while improving social and environmental performance,” says Bill Whitelaw, chair of the supercluster steering committee.



