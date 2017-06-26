Olds College set to host Future Farm Canada expo

Science, technology and innovation as it relates to agriculture will be on display

After organizing oil and gas trade shows for 20 years and seeing innovation there, Wes Scott was amazed at the impact technology is having on farming.

And the executive vice president of dmg events, an exhibitions, conferences and training company with an office in Calgary, learned a lot about the science and technology advancement in farming.

From July 6 to 8, at Olds College will host the Future Farm Canada Expo, which features more than 100 exhibitors and focuses on the innovation and latest agricultural industry trends.

As the story goes, Wes Scott approached Olds College president Dr. H. J. (Tom) Thompson with the idea over lunch. Within hours he called them back and said the college was on board.

“It was certainly something we saw great opportunity for,” said Tanya McDonald, Olds College vice president advancement. “Because of our farm on campus and the land we have and the success of the plowing championship, our president has been thinking about this for a number of years and waiting for the right time.”

McDonald said it’s really about bringing innovation and education in agriculture together to farm families.

A press release highlighted several events including farm to fork cooking demos, future farmer zone (for the kids), outdoor exhibits, country lifestyles marketplace, field crop demonstrations, seminar sessions and an Alberta craft brewers beer gardens.

The event from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 6 and 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8. Nightly entertainment is planned for Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Friday form 5 to 9 p.m. A one-day pass costs $10 and a three-day pass costs $15 until July 5, after then it’s $10 and $20 respectively. All prices do not include GST.

“He shared the vision with us of developing the outdoor farm show that features innovation and technology,” Scott said. “Everything from drones to precision farming to crop sciences and really trying to build a summer festival.

“For us it really was developing an outdoor show that focuses on emerging technologies within agriculture.”

For more information visit www.futurefarmexpo.com.

