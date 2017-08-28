Olds College’s CFO takes on expanded role

Mustansar Nadeem is now also v-p of corporate services.

Olds College has a new vice-president.

Mustansar Nadeem has been selected as the educational facility’s new vice-president, corporate services, as well as continuing in his role as the college’s Chief Financial Officer.

Stuart Cullum, Olds College President, noted Nadeem brings a wealth of experience from the private and public sectors.

After joining Olds College in 2016 as CFO, he’s been responsible for the College’s financial planning and analysis, business systems and treasury.

Nadeem has a degree from Mount Allison University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Laurentian University. “Mustansar… has shown an ability to think at a highly strategic level and has collaboratively progressed major projects from idea-ation to completion,” said Cullum.

In his expanded role, Nadeem will focus on operational, financial and campus planning and renewal, with a focus on how technology can be integrated to enhance the College’s teaching and applied research activities.

“I am very honoured to have been selected,” said Nadeem, who looks forward “to working with the great team at Olds College to evolve the use of technology to enhance our programs.”